Royal fans can’t get over who Princess Charlotte looks like in this video 

The resemblance is uncanny

You might have seen the adorable video that Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, shared ahead of the Euro2022 final last month.

“We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way!” said William, with Princess Charlotte adding: ‘Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!’

It’s rare to see a video of the Cambridge children speaking to the camera, but every so often the kids will star in one of the Cambridge’s posts on social media. Take, for example, the video from 2020 where all three children — Charlotte, George and Louis — interviewed Sir David Attenborough.

So at this rare opportunity in July, royal fans were delighted to observe who Princess Charlotte, now seven years old, is taking after in the royal family.

And many were in agreement that Charlotte is becoming increasingly like her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

One fan said: “Charlotte is starting to look just like Princess Diana.”

Another addressed Prince William directly: “Beautiful Charlotte, I can see your mum Diana in her, beautiful.”

A further Tweeter added: “Aww, gorgeous!! Charlotte has her Granny’s smile for sure.”

But the seven-year-old wasn’t just compared to Diana. Fans were also quick to point out her resemblance to her mother, Kate Middleton. It’s not the first time fans have called out the similarities between Princess Charlotte and the Duchess, as the little one has previously been spotted copying her mum’s mannerisms.

One fan shared their analysis, commenting under the Euro2022 video: “Princess Charlotte = Princess Diana’s looks + Kate’s idiosyncrasy.”

Another wrote: “Princess Charlotte is so beautiful like her mother — and Princess Diana,’ another added”.

A third commented: “Awww Princess Charlotte is sooo cute! Her little voice! And wow, she looks like William, Catherine and Diana at the same time! Her smile is all Diana.”

It’ll likely be hugely meaningful for Prince William to see his children showing more of his mother’s characteristics. We know that he speaks to them about Diana regularly. So while they never got to meet her, the late Princess will always be a big part of the children’s lives.