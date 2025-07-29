We all loved seeing Princess Charlotte cheering on the Lionesses at Sunday's women's Euros final alongside Prince William. It was so great to see the young royal getting to enjoy some time with her dad in Switzerland, watching a sport that they both have a passion for. While Charlotte has been to sporting events with her parents before, Sunday's game marked the first time she and William attended just the two of them.

Over on X after the Lionesses' amazing win against Spain, the official Kensington Palace account shared the victory post, writing: "What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England. W & Charlotte."

This, according to Hello!, was the first time that Charlotte has personally signed a social media post on X — clearly showing that she's growing up fast. Over on Instagram, however, Charlotte has initialled posts alongside her siblings, such as the sweet photo the family shared on Father's Day earlier this year.

What a game! @Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England. W & Charlotte https://t.co/u6fLQs1jH7July 27, 2025

The Lionesses won on penalties this Sunday, after what proved to be a nail-biting game from start to finish. This is their second consecutive Euros win, which is truly an incredible achievement. William was in the stands as the royal patron for the Football Association, and as a lifelong football fan. He's certainly imbued his love for the sport in his children, though apparently Charlotte isn't the biggest fan of playing football in her family. Recently, William revealed that she's "not quite as into the football as the boys," but added that she's "getting there."

As well as potentially growing her love for football, Charlotte likes to run, as well as play tennis and rugby. Given William and Kate's enthusiasm for sports, it's hardly surprising that the Wales children are just as interested!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors