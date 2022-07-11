A sweet video of Kate Middleton introducing Prince George to Wimbledon staff is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges never fail to make headlines and this week was no exception, with the Duke and Duchess making multiple appearances at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a regular at the Championships, as Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but this week, it was her guests that made headlines.

Kate was joined by her husband Prince William to watch the 2022 Quarter Finals, where they cheered on Brit Cameron Norrie. And over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess returned to watch Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the Men’s Singles Final, this time joined by Prince George.

A special Wimbledon exception was made to allow the eight-year-old future King to join his parents in the Royal Box, and behind the scenes he was made to feel welcome too, with his parents showing him around.

One particularly sweet video saw Kate Middleton showing George around the grounds and introducing him to Wimbledon staff.

“This is George”, Kate told everyone she met, gently pushing her son in front of her.

Introducing George to the Chairman, the Duchess told him: “Ian is in charge of everything here, George”.

Prince George even got to meet 2022 champion Novak Djokovic and hold his trophy – something that would have been particularly exciting for the young tennis fan.

According to his proud mum, the future King was even coached by a tennis pro, with the Duchess of Cambridge revealing a few years back that their A-lister pal Roger Federer had taught Prince George to play in the Middleton family’s Bucklebury garden.

And while he apparently started off with the basics, with Roger explaining: “At that stage, it’s all about just [touching] the ball… same with my boys”, the 20-time grand slam champion apparently was impressed by the prince’s game.

“George’s favourite tennis player is Roger Federer, and he’s actually got to play with him,” Anne Keothavong reported that Kate had told her proudly. “The whole family loves tennis, and George is apparently quite a good player.”

We’re hoping to see Prince George on the court soon!

Future King of England AND Wimbledon champ?