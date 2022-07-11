Did you spot Kate Middleton’s high street accessory at Wimbledon?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What a bargain...

Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon outfits were nothing short of spectacular. From polka dot prints to sunshine yellow dresses, it’s safe to say that the Duchess of Cambridge stole the spotlight with her looks.

However, there was one accessory in particular that caught our eye. On Saturday, Kate was seen watching the Men’s Doubles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, keeping herself cool in a stylish straw hat.

How chic? The best news is that the Duchess’s accessory was a high street buy, from none other than one of her favourite fashion brands, L.K. Bennett.

Video you may like:

The ‘Saffron Straw Floppy Sun Hat’ is a bargain at £59, and gave the royal’s outfit a touch of vintage glamour while protecting her from the heat.

Sadly, it is currently sold out online (that’s ‘the Kate effect’ for you), however we’ve sourced lots of similar styles for you to shop.

Get the look: Kate Middleton’s summer hat: