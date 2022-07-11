Did you spot Kate Middleton’s high street accessory at Wimbledon?

What a bargain...
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon outfits were nothing short of spectacular. From polka dot prints to sunshine yellow dresses, it’s safe to say that the Duchess of Cambridge stole the spotlight with her looks.
However, there was one accessory in particular that caught our eye. On Saturday, Kate was seen watching the Men’s Doubles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, keeping herself cool in a stylish straw hat.
How chic? The best news is that the Duchess’s accessory was a high street buy, from none other than one of her favourite fashion brands, L.K. Bennett.
The ‘Saffron Straw Floppy Sun Hat’ is a bargain at £59, and gave the royal’s outfit a touch of vintage glamour while protecting her from the heat.
Sadly, it is currently sold out online (that’s ‘the Kate effect’ for you), however we’ve sourced lots of similar styles for you to shop.
Get the look: Kate Middleton’s summer hat:
Handmade Crochet Floppy Straw Hat, £32 | Oliver Bonas
A twist on the classic straw hat, this crochet design works its way around the brim and is complete with a black ribbon tied around the centre.
Nina Raffia Woven Wide Brim Hat, £75 | Reiss
The ‘Nina’ hat is the most glamorous way to accessorise in the sun, and will instantly elevate any look. It’s detailed with a contrast ribbon that adds to its elegant appeal.
Straw Hat, £29.95 | United Colors Of Benetton
This vintage-style wide-brimmed straw hat comes with a decorative fabric bow. How sweet?
Wide Brim Straw Hat, £45 | Arket
Made from natural straw, this flat-crown summer hat is styled with a wide brim to offer comfortable protection from the sun.
The Duchess paired the statement hat with a sunshine yellow dress by Roksanda, white heels by Gianvito Rossi and matching yellow diamond earrings. Perfection.