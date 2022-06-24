Princess Charlotte has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, this is lovely.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making non-stop viral news.

In fact, from the grand reveal of their first ever joint portrait to Prince William opening up about the recent controversial tour of the Caribbean, the Duke and Duchess have been all anyone can talk about.

This also extends to the Cambridge children, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis never failing to get the world talking, particularly after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations where the trio stole the show.

It is Queen of sass Princess Charlotte however who holds a particularly big place in the nation’s heart.

She may be just seven-years-old, but Charlotte is already a fashion influencer as well as a future shaper, changing history as she becomes the first ever princess not to be outranked by her younger brother.

It was her sweet nickname for her father that made news recently however, as a touching mother’s day card that she sent her late grandmother, Princess Diana, went viral.

The sweet nickname in question? “Papa”.

“Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxx,” read the sweet card, posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page.

This news resurfacing comes just weeks after Prince William proudly opened up about his daughter’s budding football talents during a recent visit to the England women’s football team, The Lionesses.

“Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal,” the Duke of Cambridge told the players, according to OK! Magazine. “A budding star for the future!”. He went on to recall: “She said, ‘Please can you tell them that,’ and I said, ‘OK, I’ll tell them.'”

