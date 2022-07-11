Kate Middleton’s parents are reportedly looking to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Apparently, they're considering building an annexe at their home in Berkshire.

At least 12 million people have left their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to the latest figures from the United Nations, with more than 3.6 million having applied for temporary residence in another country.

In March, the government announced plans for Britons to be able to offer their homes as accommodation to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Since then, thousands have signed up to the scheme and if reports are true, Kate Middleton‘s parents are considering opening up their home to Ukrainian refugees too.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Carole and Michael Middleton are considering plans to create an annexe at their £5 million home in Bucklebury, Berkshire to host refugees. The publication cited a source claiming that Carole had been chatting to locals in her area about the plans:

“Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area.

Carole talked about wanting refugees to feel they have their own space in her home and has been talking about the logistics of how it all works. There have been a few conversations about this, back and forth.”

The source also commented on the charitable nature of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mother: “Carole suggested she and some of those who are housing refugees should meet up, to get to know each other and because she wants to find a way to house refugees herself. She’s very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business.”

Former Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host and neighbour of the Middletons, Chris Tarrant has taken in a Ukrainian family spanning three generations and has spoken openly of his love for them.

Talking about the young child of the family, the TV presenter said to Talk TV: “she’s just having a normal life and you think, “What could have happened if she’d stayed behind?”

While Carole and Michael work out the tricky logistics of opening up their home – security has to be a key consideration given the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visits with their three children – the Daily Mail source states that other efforts to support Ukrainian refugees could be in the pipeline.

“Carole is looking for other ways to support some of the refugees while she sorts out the logistics for accommodating them at her home. She has looked into hosting a fundraiser or a village social event for refugees which could take place at the farm,” they added.