The big change the Cambridges will face with move to Adelaide Cottage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to relocate from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the royal Windsor estate over the latter summer months, just before the new school term begins.

The move has been in talks for weeks, and will enable the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to attend the same school in Berkshire.

Typically, when families move it is to upgrade to a larger property, but that is not the case for the family of five, and the move will come with some other big changes.

The Express has reported Adelaide Cottage is a modest four-bedroom home, in a secluded area, whereas their London abode was much larger with five bedrooms and five reception rooms, located off a busy road but neighbouring the tranquil Kensington Gardens.

However, the move to the Grade-II listed property, which was built in 1831, will not only see the brood lose a bedroom, but also the help of their live-in nanny, Maria Borrallo.

The Spanish Norland nanny has been on hand for all three of the Cambridge children, and was on hand to tend to every need when George, nine, was just a few months old.

Maria joined the family in 2014, and has often been spotted on the school run wearing her full Norland uniform with the family, including their first days at school, and other royal engagements.

Norland nannies are trained for four years, and undertake a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, and receive the prestigious Norland diploma, as well as a 12-month probationary posting.

However, this does not mean Kate and William , both 40, will be without childcare entirely, as Maria will continue her role as a full-time nanny, with the exception she will not live with the family, but close by.

It has also been reported in the publication the family may have to forego additional live-in staff, including a housekeeper and personal chef. However, this has yet to be confirmed.