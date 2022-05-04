Could a royal feud be brewing over Adelaide Cottage?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s almost like musical chairs, but with royal residences at the moment.

In recent months the Queen has moved out of Buckingham Palace for good in favour of Windsor Castle. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly have their eye on leaving their home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk and London’s Kensington Palace, in favour of Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

However, it seems they are not the only members of the royal family who had their sights set on the newly refurbished residence.

The Duke of York’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, has made advances to take on Adelaide Cottage, and stay there with husband Jack Brooksbank, and their 14-month-old son August.

A source told The Mirror Online: “The situation could very well become an issue in the near future.

“The Duke of York has made no secret in the past of his firm held belief that his children should be treated no differently to Princes William and Harry, despite his daughters not being working royals.

“The word is Eugenie is also trying to find somewhere to live and would like to settle in Windsor.”

Eugenie, 32, currently resides at Frogmore Cottage, which is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s residence, although they have since moved to America.

The Duke of Sussex allowed his cousin to move into Frogmore Cottage a year after he left the UK in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.

With growing speculation the couple may return to London for good, or attempt a part-time long-distance relationship split between London and America, Harry, Meghan, and their two children Archie and Lilibet, will need somewhere to stay, which would most likely be Frogmore Cottage.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge find Adelaide Cottage appealing because they will be close to the 96-year-old British monarch, as well as schools, as they hope for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to attend the same school in Windsor.

However, it has been reported Fort Belvedere, which is also on the Windsor estate, may also be in the running to be their next home, or a private residence, but the latter is unlikely, according to a royal source.

A separate source said: “It would be neither appropriate nor a good look to spend millions on a private home”.

Watch this space.