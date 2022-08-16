Princess Charlotte is destined to get this royal title that’s only been held by seven people

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's pretty fancy.

The royals, their titles and the meanings behind them can be a complex system to get your head around.

When Prince Charles becomes king, there will inevitably be some changes – and then again when his son, Prince William ascends to the throne.

According to The Mirror, it’s likely that once Charles becomes King, William will be given the title of The Prince of Wales, with his children becoming Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Wales.

But it’s actually, when Prince William becomes king that Charlotte could inherit a historic royal title that’s only be held by seven people.

The high-ranking title of The Princess Royal – currently held by Princess Anne – is usually given to the eldest daughter of the monarch. Princess Charlotte then, would be next to inherit the title, but only once the previous holder is no longer alive.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Princess Mary, the eldest daughter of King Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria was the first to hold the title of The Princess Royal, and since there have only been six more. These include: Princess Louisa Maria (daughter of King James II and VII), Princess Anne (King George II), Princess Charlotte (King George III), Princess Victoria (Queen Victoria), Princess Louise (King Edward VII), Princess Mary (King George V) and Princess Anne (Queen Elizabeth II).

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on the 2nd May 2015 at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

The seven-year-old was most recently seen attending gymnastics, swimming, and hockey matches at the Commonwealth Games alongside her parents. She delighted royal fans with the series of animated faces she made whilst watching the competitions, taking after her mother who is also a passionate sports spectator.

It’s believed the Cambridges are making a big move, relocating from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the royal Windsor estate over the latter summer months, just before the new school term begins.

There’s been much speculation about the move, with royal watchers stating that it would enable the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to attend the same school in Berkshire.