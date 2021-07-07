Kate Middleton has been forced to miss a very special event this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

This week however it was Kate Middleton who made headlines, as the Duchess was announced to be self-isolating after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.

‘Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,’ Kensington Palace announced in a statement. ‘Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.’

According to government guidelines, Kate must complete a 10 day isolation at her home, Kensington Palace.

As a result, Prince William will be attending their upcoming engagements alone, and Kate will sadly be forced to miss her upcoming events, missing out on a particularly special one tonight.

Tonight sees England take on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, and the plans reportedly involved the Danish and English royal families watching the match together at Wembley.

Yes, really. Prince William and Kate Middleton were set to reunite with Crown Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, at the European Championship.

Now that Kate will sadly be unable to attend, will Prince William bring George, Charlotte or Louis in her place?