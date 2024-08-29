How George and Louis' relationship has changed dramatically in recent months

The Prince and Princess of Wales have often spoken about how they parent their three young children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. The couple reportedly prefer a more hands-off approach, steering away from royal traditions in favour of more modern parenting, and are said to have strict rules to 'empower' their little ones as they navigate growing up in the spotlight.

Given that George is the second in line to the throne, insiders have claimed that it is 'sad and inevitable' that he'll be forced to grow apart from his younger siblings. Despite the fact that the Wales' are 'acutely aware of problems' that Charlotte and Louis will face in the future when their older brother starts to prepare for his future role, some royal sources have claimed that George's position will ultimately separate him from his brother and sister - and Prince Harry even admitted he was 'worried' that they would 'end up like him' in his autobiography, Spare.

However, one royal source has claimed that George and Louis' relationship has changed dramatically in recent months - and actually, it's all for the better. There is a considerable five year age gap between the two brothers, but as they have both grown older they have 'bonded' more.

The insider told Life & Style that they 'have started to really bond in recent months', explaining: "Louis is becoming more fun and seems less like an 'annoying little brother.' He’s always up for doing whatever George wants to do."

The source also said that young Louis 'gets to tag along a lot more often now' and 'George is realising he’s actually a good little buddy to have around'. In fact, the brothers often enjoy getting up to mischief together, with the source claiming: "They’ll raid the kitchen for snacks after dinner when they’re not supposed to, or pull pranks on their parents or tease Charlotte — things George would normally think himself too old to do but that he also enjoys because it’s fun to be a little kid again with Louis."

As for Charlotte, she 'now has her own friends and interests' and therefore spends less time with George, although she still 'loves being with her brothers'.

How sweet!