William and Kate have a strict rule to 'empower' their children

Prince William and Princess Kate do not shout at their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Instead, the royal couple try to calmly explain things to them, and set boundaries without losing their temper.

"There’s no 'naughty step' [in the Wales home] but there is a 'chat sofa,'" a source previously told Fabulous.

"The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.

"Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.

"Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are aided in their parenting journey by their Norland-trained nanny Maria Borrallo, who works seamlessly in tandem with Kate and William to help keep the children behaving.

"Maria is firm but she never acts unilaterally with the children on discipline," Fabulous' source said.

"Kate and William, along with Maria, are strict with the children but have this magic ability to appear not to be.

"It is a military operation but you would never guess it because they work ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them.

"They are very good at listening to the children but being firm."

Norland-trained nanny Sarah Carpenter confirmed these best practices while speaking to Netmums in 2023. "For a Norland Nanny, shouting at or raising our voice around our charges is completely banned and rightly so as it does not allow children to feel empowered or supported," she said.

As far as royals go, William and Kate are particularly hands-on with their children, who are 10, 9, and 6 respectively. The two are known to do their best to do the school run whenever they can, and share lots of rituals with their kids to make sure they have a really safe, close relationship with them.