Why experts believe that Kate Middleton has a ‘hands-off’ approach to parenting

Prince William and Kate Middleton are very relatable royals. As well as sharing sweet anecdotes about their children – from Prince George’s favourite film to Princess Charlotte’s favourite (fancy) snack – they often discuss their parenting techniques too. The Cambridge children may be little royals, but that doesn’t stop the Duke and Duchess from disciplining them by means of a ‘chat sofa’ and the couple have spoken about working together to support one another during trying times.

And while the Cambridges are said to be very hands-on parents compared to other members of the royal family, one expert believes that Kate often steps back in order to encourage her children to be ‘independent’ with an ‘active spirit’.

Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express.co.uk, and claims that you can interpret her parenting style through the way she conducts herself.

She explained: ‘Kate obviously finds it important to create a five strong unit.

‘Her attention and bonding techniques seem to involve bending to the child’s height to communicate, which might suggest a desire to grow their confidence by tuning into them to make them feel more grown-up and independent.’

It also indicates that family is very important to the Duchess, but she is keen to allow her children their freedoms with a ‘hands-off’ parenting approach.

The expert continued: ‘Her body language suggests Kate’s happy to present Charlotte as more of an independent, active spirit. In one picture, Kate opts for a slightly more self-diminished pose, sitting smiling with her legs crossed while George and Charlotte do their own thing.

‘The way she’s holding Charlotte suggests she’ll step in if necessary but otherwise create a slightly more relaxed, hands-off presence. The way Kate’s laughing with Charlotte shows she’s keen for them to have as much fun in their lives as possible.’

How lovely!