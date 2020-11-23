The Crown skipped Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the coronavirus-enforced lockdown 2.0 isolating us once more to our homes, we have never been more ready for the highly anticipated return of The Crown.

Yes, The Crown season four landed on Netflix last weekend and we’re all still in binge-watch mode.

The fourth season sees its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Coleman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip.

It is the storyline around Josh O’Connor, The Crown’s Prince Charles, however that has got everyone talking, joined by Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), to act out the highly publicised and very controversial affair.

This is something that Prince Charles’ staff have reportedly been ‘paranoid’ about for a while, concerned about how The Crown will portray the affair, and the effect it could have on his popularity.

‘Charles’s staff are deeply paranoid about The Crown,’ a source reportedly told The Sun. ‘They are trying to make him a popular king-in-waiting.’

There is one iconic moment that The Crown chose not to feature in its fourth season however – Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding.

The 1981 ceremony was one of the biggest events in history, watched live by nearly a billion people.

The Crown cast have explained therefore that there was no real point in recreating it.

‘The wedding scene, you can YouTube it and you could be watching it in 10 seconds, so I don’t think there’d be any point in us recreating it,’ Emma Corrin (the most perfect Princess Diana) told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘We never recreate things just for the sake of recreating them.’

Well, that’s that.