The Queen ‘remains in good health’ following Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis

Clarence House confirmed yesterday that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus, now becoming the third royal family member to be diagnosed with the illness.

The 71-year-old royal has been self-isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after moving out of their London residence, Clarence House, amid coronavirus fears.

Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for the disease last week, just days after the first royal family member was announced to have contracted it, Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria.

Releasing a statement yesterday morning, Clarence House explained that Prince Charles had displayed ‘mild symptoms’ of the disease, but ‘remains in good health’.

The statement also revealed that his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had been tested for the disease but the results had come back negative.

‘The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,’ read the official statement. ‘He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’

The statement continued: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

‘The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.’

Today, a Palace spokesperson released an update on the Queen, following the news of her son’s diagnosis.

‘Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,’ the Palace spokesperson announced. ‘The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.’

The Palace spokesperson would not comment on whether the Queen had been tested for coronavirus.