The royal family has confirmed that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus

Clarence House has just confirmed that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old royal has been self-isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after moving out of their London residence, Clarence House, amid coronavirus fears.

With the news coming today that Princes Charles had tested positive, he has become the third royal family member to be diagnosed.

Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for the disease last week, just days after the first royal family member was announced to have contracted it, Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria.

Releasing a statement this morning, Clarence House explained that Prince Charles had displayed ‘mild symptoms’ of the disease, but ‘remains in good health’.

The statement also revealed that his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had been tested for the disease but the results had come back negative.

‘The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,’ read the official statement. ‘He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.’

The statement continued: ‘The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

‘The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.’

This comes days after the Queen released an emotional statement about coronavirus.

‘At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,’ she announced. ‘Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.’

