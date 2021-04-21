Here’s how the Queen is marking her 95th birthday today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Today marks the Queen’s birthday, with the monarch turning 95, the first of her two birthdays this year.

Yes, the Queen has two birthdays a year, celebrating on the actual day, April 21st, and then also having an official birthday in June to publicly mark the occasion, commemorated with the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

The Queen usually celebrates her actual birthday privately with her family, something that will be particularly difficult this year following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news earlier this month that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. ‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

With Prince Philip’s funeral taking place just this past weekend, it is expected that the Queen will not be celebrating her birthday this year, instead spending the time with her close family.

‘Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday,’ captioned an Instagram post by the Royal Family. ‘The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

‘This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.’

We’re thinking of Her Majesty The Queen at this tragic time.