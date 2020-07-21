Here’s why Princess Beatrice’s wedding was a particularly important milestone for the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice surprised the world last week as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

While the nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, it was thought to be a particularly important day for the Queen.

The day was a milestone moment for the monarch as it might mark the last family wedding the Queen and Prince Philip will attend.

Princess Beatrice was the last of the older generation of grandchildren to tie the knot, following after Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, Prince William, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

And while the Queen and Prince Philip do share two more grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, at the ages of just 16 and 12, it will be a while before they walk down the aisle.

It’s no surprise therefore that the Queen and Prince Philip pulled out all the stops for Princess Beatrice’s wedding, attending despite the pandemic and giving the bride pieces from the Queen’s wardrobe to wear.

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!