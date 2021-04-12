Prince William and Prince Harry will be reuniting at Prince Philip’s funeral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'They share grief at the present time because of the death of their grandfather'

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news on Friday that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement today.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, speaking out about their loss.

Prince Philip’s private funeral is set to take place this Saturday, with Prince Harry flying over to the UK to attend.

This will be the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other since their reported fallout and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all Oprah interview where Harry explained that they ‘were on different paths’.

The two brothers, who have reportedly had ‘unproductive conversations’ since the interview will reunite at the funeral to walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin.

‘If there’s anything we know Harry was incredibly close to Philip,’ royal biographer Omid Scobie explained. ‘This will be a very difficult time for him as he comes to terms with the death.’

Going on to talk about whether the Duchess of Sussex will be able to attend, given being heavily pregnant, he continued: ‘Meghan has made every effort to travel but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance.’

Sir John Major, appointed special guardian to Prince Harry and Prince William after Princess Diana’s death, explained in a recent interview on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show that he hoped the reunion would end ‘friction’ between the pair.

‘The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible,’ he explained. ‘They shared emotion. They share grief at the present time because of the death of their grandfather. I think [this] is an ideal opportunity.

‘I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.