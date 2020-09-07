Prince Harry has reportedly ‘spent less time’ with Louis because of his tensions with Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal roles, lost their HRH titles and relocated to California with their son Archie.

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with the former Fab Four made the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households.

While there are now rumours that Harry and William are putting the drama behind them, it has been reported that Harry has spent less time with William’s youngest son Louis than the other Cambridge children due to tensions.

‘The brothers went from always making time for each other to barely spending any time together,’ Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explained, per The Mirror. ‘Harry had always loved popping across the grounds of the palace to see Charlotte and George, bringing them gifts including an electronic SUV for his nephew and a tricycle for Charlotte.’

The authors went on to explain however that ‘those visits came to a halt by that summer of 2017’. In fact, according to the biography, ‘Harry spent less time with Prince Louis than the others because of the growing tension between him and his brother after the baby’s birth.’

This reportedly came from both brothers, with the biography explaining that ‘the distance came in both directions’. They explain: ‘Harry spent less time going over to see the children but the invites from William and Kate were the first to dry up.’

There are now reports that the brothers are back in touch.

‘There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. ‘They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well [he had coronavirus earlier this year], that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.’

She continued: ‘I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives and the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss [having] Harry around and part of their lives.’

We’re hoping for a reunion soon!