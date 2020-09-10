Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s long list of requests for speaking engagements has been leaked

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to California.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has been making non-stop viral news, from their public celebration of baby Archie’s birthday to the photographs emerging of the pair volunteering for LA charity, Streetgames.

It was their next career move that got everyone talking this week however, as it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had signed with the same public speaking agency as the Obamas.

The Sussex couple signed with iconic New York company, Harry Walker Agency, boasting high profile names from the Obamas and the Clintons to Gloria Steinem and Oprah Winfrey.

What events will the Sussexes be speaking at? According to PEOPLE, the couple will be able to be booked to speak for ‘trade associations, corporations and community forums’.

What can we expect them to be speaking about? ‘Racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns’, according to the publication.

This week, their new career path made news as a list of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s requests for digital speaking engagements was leaked – and there are quite a few conditions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are insistent that nothing they do mocks the royal family, but their additional conditions reportedly include the exact fee, event sponsors, expected audience members and other speakers being declared upfront.

It is also reported that their requests include knowing the dress code, what the audience will see on screen, what the speakers will see on screen and the organiser’s ‘contingency plan’ should the event run into ‘connectivity issues’.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the Duke and Duchess do next.