Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly signed with the Obamas’ public speaking agency

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to Los Angeles.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has been making non-stop viral news, from their public celebration of baby Archie’s birthday to the photographs emerging of the pair volunteering for LA charity, Streetgames.

It was their next career move that made news this week however, as it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had signed with the same public speaking agency as the Obamas.

The public speaking agency in question? Harry Walker Agency.

The New York agency is iconic, boasting many high profile names, with PEOPLE reporting that Michelle and Barack Obama belong to the same public speaking agency. Other high profile names on their books reportedly include Oprah Winfrey, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, A-Rod, Tina Fey and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

But what events will the Sussexes be speaking at? According to PEOPLE, the couple will be able to be booked to speak for ‘trade associations, corporations and community forums’.

And what can we expect them to be speaking about? ‘Racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns’, according to the publication.

Well, this is very exciting.