Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down from their roles as senior working royals and relocated to California in pursuit of a quieter life, but that certainly hasn’t stopped them from making headlines.

Almost a month after the couple gave an explosive tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, British broadcasting regulator Ofcom confirmed that the controversial interview has been hit with a new wave of complaints.

The in-depth interview, which will go down as one of the most memorable royal interviews of all time, attracted over 4,000 complaints in the week following its broadcast at the beginning of March. (Not to mention countless letters about Meghan Markle sent to the Palace.)

But Ofcom have confirmed that the interview prompted a new wave of complaints last week – bringing the total number to 5,380.

During the broadcast Meghan spoke candidly about her struggle with suicidal thoughts in her first pregnancy, the racism she faced from the British press, and her difficult relationship with ‘the firm’. While Harry shared details of his strained relationship with brother Prince William and father Prince Charles in the wake of his decision to step away from royal life.

The couple also confirmed to Oprah that they were expecting a baby girl, rumoured to be due in the summer.

The number of complaints levelled at Harry and Meghan is still far outweighed by those brought against Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan – which resulted in the journalist and pundit quitting his presenting role on Good Morning Britain.

After claiming not to believe Meghan’s claims of suffering from suicidal thoughts, Ofcom was hit with over 57,121 complaints about the presenter; including one from the Duchess of Sussex herself.

Despite complaints this side of the pond, many A-listers have come out in support of the royal couple – with everyone from Hillary Clinton to Jameela Jamil backing Harry and Meghan’s decision to speak out.