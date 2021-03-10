Piers Morgan is leaving Good Morning Britain after complaints about his Meghan Markle comments

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about this month.

They may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about their mental health struggles and their relationship with the royal family, also opening up about their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The interview proved divisive, and while most members of the public and A-listers came out in support for the Duke and Duchess, there was some backlash.

Piers Morgan, one of Meghan Markle’s most vocal critics, unsurprisingly had a lot to say, announcing that he ‘didn’t believe a word’ of what the Duchess of Sussex said in the interview.

Ofcom is now announced to be investigating his comments after receiving 41,000 complaints.

Piers walked off the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday during a debate with co-presenter Alex Beresford, and it has since been confirmed by ITV that after his six years on GMB, he has left the show for good over the disagreement on Meghan Markle.

‘On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t,’ Piers Morgan posted to Twitter. ‘Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.’

We will continue to update this story.