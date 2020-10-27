Harry says he ‘had no idea’ about racial bias until he ‘lived a day in Meghan’s shoes’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since stepping away from royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken openly and candidly during various interviews, including detailing the difficulties they faced as part of the royal family.

They have also spoken about a number of important issues, urging US citizens to vote in the upcoming elections and ‘reject hate speech’ and showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has opened up about his lack of understanding around racial bias during an interview for GQ magazine.

The Prince spoke to Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson – who was praised for carrying a counter-protestor to safety during a demonstration earlier this year – about racism and Meghan’s personal experiences.

He admitted he was ‘sad to say’ that it took ‘many, many years to realise’ the impact of unconscious bias due to his upbringing and education, and only became aware of the issue after ‘living in Meghan’s shoes’.

He said: ‘Once you realise or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself, because ignorance is no longer an excuse.

‘And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed.

‘And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.’

Harry went on to say that social media is one of the ‘worst places to have’ conversations about racism, saying: ‘We can’t continue to scream and shout at each other… these are conversations that need to be had across all corners of society and all platforms of power as well, because that’s where the difference is going to be made.’