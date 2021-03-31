The Palace has been flooded with letters about Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was their words about the royal family that really got the world talking, with it reported that Prince William and Prince Harry ‘have opened communication channels’ since the controversial interview.

It emerged this week that the public has been contacting the royals about the interview, with the Palace reportedly inundated with letters about the Duchess.

‘Sources say sacks full of letters, cards and gifts are delivered to Windsor Castle every day,’ reported the Mirror, with the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Dame Mary Morrison, reportedly replying to all of the letters with personal responses.

We will continue to update this story.