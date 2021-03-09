A-listers are speaking out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

It’s safe to say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about right now.

This week saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, with the show airing in the UK on Monday evening.

The rare move for the notoriously private couple saw record numbers of viewers.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The interview sent shockwaves across the world, proving incredibly divisive.

The overall reception seems to be a very positive one, with A-listers coming out in force to support the Duke and Duchess.

From Serena Williams and Hillary Clinton to Jameela Jamil and Amanda Gorman, here’s what they had to say…

Serena Williams

‘Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced. I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal.’

Jameela Jamil

‘UK media tomorrow trying to pretend today’s interview was offensive, when actually it was pretty dignified and protective over those who did the worst.’

Amanda Gorman

‘Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn’t just maltreat her light – they missed out on it.’

Bernice King

‘Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism.’

Hillary Clinton

‘[The tabloid media’s] cruelty in going after Meghan was just outrageous. And the fact she did not get more support, that the reaction was, you know, “just let’s just paper it over and pretend that it didn’t happen,” or “it will go away, just keep your head down.” Well, you know, this young woman was not about to keep her head down. This is 2021.’

Billie Jean King

‘Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it.’

Nina Parker

‘You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane.’

Sarah Silverman

‘Harry should take Meghan’s last name.’

The royal family has not yet responded.