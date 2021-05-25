Meghan Markle could give birth to her daughter ‘any day now’, according to experts

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular headlines as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

While the couple quoted ‘summer’ as a due date, it is not known which month their baby girl is due, and some royal experts think it could be ‘any day now’.

Daily Beast’s Royalist newsletter reported that Meghan could actually give birth sooner than we thought, in May.

‘The Royalist was always taught summer started in June, but there have also been rumours the baby was due sooner than that, so we think the answer is “any day now”,’ reads the newsletter.

There are already baby name rumours of course, with a source telling Us Weekly that the couple ‘have not decided on one yet’, but are determined for their daughter’s name ‘to have meaning’.

The source continued: ‘There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete.’

There have long been rumours that the couple might name their daughter Diana after the late Princess of Wales, but according to a source via Page Six, it would be unlikely.

‘They are highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana. Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life,’ the source explained. ‘Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured.’

According to the source, Harry and Meghan think the name Diana ‘would place too much pressure on the child and make everything difficult, from enrolling her in school to travel. And they want her to find her own way in life.

‘They might consider Diana as a middle name, but Princess Charlotte already has Diana as a middle name, and Harry and Meghan have not enjoyed the feeling they have been compared to (and pitted against) William and Kate in the media and by the palace.’

The Duke and Duchess have not yet commented.