Internet sleuths have found the exact dress Meghan Markle wore in her surprise Late Late show cameo

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ok, where can we buy it?

It’s been a hectic few weeks for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Between exciting pregnancy news, an upcoming tell-all Oprah interview, and the official removal of their royal patronages, the couple are busier than ever in their new life across the pond.

Now Harry has given a candid (and hilarious) interview with James Corden, discussing everything from the treatment of Meghan by the British press, to his surprising opinion on The Crown. (Yep, he’s actually watched it.)

But it was a surprise Facetime cameo from Meghan during the segment that really got everybody talking – not least because she adorably referred to Harry as “Haz”.

As per usual, Meghan nailed off-duty chic in a casual blue smock dress and matching necklace. And though we could only see a smidgen of the dress, the internet didn’t waste any time in identifying exactly where it was from, and how we could get our hands on it.

(Honestly, someone give Meghan Markle fans a Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism.)

Thought to be from LA-based brand Velvet Torch, perhaps the most surprising thing about the breezy blue ‘Puffed Sleeve Smock Dress’ is that it retails for just $29. As in, just over £21.

With a shirred bodice, tiered skirt and slightly puffed sleeves, the pretty nap dress definitely deserves a place in her roster of best maternity looks – if for nothing but the fact that she was just casually wearing it around the house.

Despite the call being completely unexpected, Meghan still looked typically put together, with her signature tousled waves and go-to nude lip in place as she laughed along with Corden’s jokes, and broke our hearts by announcing that the couple had done enough moving over the past year, so no, they would not be moving into The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion.

You win some, you lose some.