How can I watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah in the UK?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals last year, and have since relocated to the US. They have since settled in the quiet seaside town of Montecito, California with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, buying their first home together and spending Christmas across the pond.

They recently shared the happy news that they are expecting their second child in the Spring, but it was the announcement of a tell-all interview with Oprah shortly after that made headlines across the globe.

While they have made several virtual appearances throughout the pandemic, it will be their first sit-down interview since their engagement in 2017.

Meghan will be talking to the chat show host about ‘everything from… life as a royal, marriage, motherhood’ and life in the spotlight, before being joined by Harry for the remainder of the interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah

Earlier this month, CBS announced that they would air the special with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying in a statement: ‘Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

‘Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.’

What will Harry and Meghan’s interview be about?

Since the announcement, shortly before the Queen confirmed that the couple will not return to royal life, the Sussexes revealed that they will be ‘speaking their truth’ with Oprah. Sources claim that the special will reveal ‘tensions’ with the royal family, and it has been reported that it will be edited following the news that they will be stripped of their royal roles.

How to watch Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in the UK

The 90 minute interview will be aired in the US on CBS at 8pm Eastern Time on 7th March.

According to Variety, the BBC did not bid on the rights with a source confirming: ‘The BBC is not involved in a bidding war on this.’

Sky reportedly pulled out of the running, and it is thought that ITV will gain the rights to the ‘intimate’ chat and could air it in the UK the following evening – although this hasn’t yet been confirmed.

However, it is expected that details will be shared online once it has aired.