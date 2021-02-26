Prince Harry has just revealed baby Archie’s hilarious first word

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, something that has only increased since they controversially stepped down from the royal family last year, lost their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California with baby Archie.

This past month in particular has been no exception with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirming that they are officially expecting their second child, and then confirming that they will not be returning to the royal family as working members.

Yes, it really has been all about Harry and Meghan, and we haven’t even touched on their upcoming Oprah interview.

This week, it was Prince Harry who especially got the world talking as he took part in a video interview with fellow Brit James Corden, driving around in a double decker bus together, drinking tea and eating scones.

Opening up about his family life, Prince Harry made a hilarious revelation, telling James his son Archie’s first word.

‘My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he’s got the most amazing personality,’ he explained. ‘He’s already putting two, three words together, he’s already singing songs. His first word was “crocodile”, three syllables.’

Well, this is adorable.