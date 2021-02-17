Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s due date has been revealed and there’s not too long to wait

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news over the weekend that they are officially expecting their second child.

‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,’ a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement, alongside a beautiful black and white photograph.

The news unsurprisingly went viral and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a special nod to Princess Diana, who announced that she was expecting Prince Harry on the very same day, just 37 years before.

According to a source via Us Weekly, ‘Meghan is feeling great, happy and healthy’, while ‘Harry is delighted’ and ‘his friends say he has been beaming with pride’.

The source also went on to add that the Sussexes ‘are thrilled to give Archie a sibling and over the moon to be expanding their family.

‘Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s a dream come true.’

Then, sharing the news everyone wanted to hear, the source continued: ‘Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.’

So the future Sussex is going to be a Spring baby!

Huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!