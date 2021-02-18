With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exciting announcement, we thought there would be no better time to look back at the best Meghan Markle maternity clothes from her first pregnancy.
Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Valentine’s Day that Archie would be a big brother soon, releasing the following statement, ‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.’
Rumour has it the new royal baby will be born in the spring, so while we haven’t seen much of the couple yet for obvious reasons, we still have time to get a glimpse of the Duchess’ maternity outfits. In the meantime, here’s a look back at her best moments.
Meghan’s pregnancy announcement dress
To share their happy news, the couple released a black and white picture, taken remotely by their photographer friend Misan Harriman. It showed Meghan lying down with her head in Harry’s lap, cradling her baby bump.
She wore a cream coloured sleeveless maxi dress by Carolina Herrera which had a special significance. The gown was actually made for her when she was pregnant with Archie, who will turn 2 this May. This way, she could also include the soon-to-be big brother in this special moment.
It also showed that despite her status, she isn’t afraid to rewear old maternity styles, like most mums who go through several pregnancies.
Meghan’s baby shower dress
The Duchess flew to New York in February 2019, to attend her baby shower, hosted by close friend Serena Williams no less. The party, which was attended by A-list guests such as Williams, Amal Clooney and actresses from Suits was hosted at the swanky Mark Hotel.
As the event was strictly private – and rightfully so – we don’t know what outfit Meghan wore to her shower. However we do know she looked super chic arriving at the venue in nude pumps, black jeans and a button-up jacquard coat (pictured above).
Meghan Markle maternity clothes
Naturally, during her first pregnancy which happened pre-pandemic in autumn 2018 to May 2019, the Duchess had many more official engagements to attend, and therefore many more occasions to show off her pregnancy style.
It all started when the palace confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan were expecting, just as they touched down for their official tour of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Fiji in October 2018. The Duchess was only three months pregnant at the time, so was barely showing and wore her usual wardrobe, a mix of formal daytime and evening attire, as well as more relaxed floaty dresses.
She also made sure to wear local designers as a nod to their hosts, such as this sleeveless white sheath dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, her first official outfit since announcing the pregnancy.
Keep scrolling for more of Meghan Markle’s best maternity clothes.
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia – Day 4
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founder and co-founder of OneWave, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing at Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 1
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the State dinner on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Tonga – Day 1
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Official Arrival in Tonga on October 25, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
The Royal Variety Performance 2018
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen leaving The Royal Variety Performance 2018 at London Palladium on November 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the 'Together: Our Community' Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears Givenchy on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas Day service in Sandringham in December 2018. (Image by Getty)
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Brinsworth House
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's at Brinsworth House on December 18, 2018 in Twickenham, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart from Birkenhead Town Hall on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after visiting The National Theatre on January 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. Meghan wears Givenchy. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a gala performance Of “The Wider Earth”
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a gala performance of ^"The Wider Earth" at Natural History Museum on February 12, 2019 in London. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
GettyImages-1131729132
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at Casablanca airport
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco. (Photo by Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock (10117908be)
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during an audience at his residence on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Queen Elizabeth II Marks The Fiftieth Anniversary Of The Investiture Of The Prince of Wales
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women’s Day Panel Discussion
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a International Women's Day panel discussion at King's College London on March 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Commonwealth Day 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people and 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)