With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exciting announcement, we thought there would be no better time to look back at the best Meghan Markle maternity clothes from her first pregnancy.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Valentine’s Day that Archie would be a big brother soon, releasing the following statement, ‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.’

Rumour has it the new royal baby will be born in the spring, so while we haven’t seen much of the couple yet for obvious reasons, we still have time to get a glimpse of the Duchess’ maternity outfits. In the meantime, here’s a look back at her best moments.

Meghan’s pregnancy announcement dress

To share their happy news, the couple released a black and white picture, taken remotely by their photographer friend Misan Harriman. It showed Meghan lying down with her head in Harry’s lap, cradling her baby bump.

She wore a cream coloured sleeveless maxi dress by Carolina Herrera which had a special significance. The gown was actually made for her when she was pregnant with Archie, who will turn 2 this May. This way, she could also include the soon-to-be big brother in this special moment.

It also showed that despite her status, she isn’t afraid to rewear old maternity styles, like most mums who go through several pregnancies.

Meghan’s baby shower dress

The Duchess flew to New York in February 2019, to attend her baby shower, hosted by close friend Serena Williams no less. The party, which was attended by A-list guests such as Williams, Amal Clooney and actresses from Suits was hosted at the swanky Mark Hotel.

As the event was strictly private – and rightfully so – we don’t know what outfit Meghan wore to her shower. However we do know she looked super chic arriving at the venue in nude pumps, black jeans and a button-up jacquard coat (pictured above).

Meghan Markle maternity clothes

Naturally, during her first pregnancy which happened pre-pandemic in autumn 2018 to May 2019, the Duchess had many more official engagements to attend, and therefore many more occasions to show off her pregnancy style.

It all started when the palace confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan were expecting, just as they touched down for their official tour of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Fiji in October 2018. The Duchess was only three months pregnant at the time, so was barely showing and wore her usual wardrobe, a mix of formal daytime and evening attire, as well as more relaxed floaty dresses.

She also made sure to wear local designers as a nod to their hosts, such as this sleeveless white sheath dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, her first official outfit since announcing the pregnancy.

Keep scrolling for more of Meghan Markle’s best maternity clothes.