    • With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exciting announcement, we thought there would be no better time to look back at the best Meghan Markle maternity clothes from her first pregnancy.

    Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Valentine’s Day that Archie would be a big brother soon, releasing the following statement, ‘We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.’

    Rumour has it the new royal baby will be born in the spring, so while we haven’t seen much of the couple yet for obvious reasons, we still have time to get a glimpse of the Duchess’ maternity outfits. In the meantime, here’s a look back at her best moments.

    Meghan’s pregnancy announcement dress

    To share their happy news, the couple released a black and white picture, taken remotely by their photographer friend Misan Harriman. It showed Meghan lying down with her head in Harry’s lap, cradling her baby bump.

    She wore a cream coloured sleeveless maxi dress by Carolina Herrera which had a special significance. The gown was actually made for her when she was pregnant with Archie, who will turn 2 this May. This way, she could also include the soon-to-be big brother in this special moment.

    It also showed that despite her status, she isn’t afraid to rewear old maternity styles, like most mums who go through several pregnancies.

    Meghan’s baby shower dress

    The Duchess flew to New York in February 2019, to attend her baby shower, hosted by close friend Serena Williams no less. The party, which was attended by A-list guests such as Williams, Amal Clooney and actresses from Suits was hosted at the swanky Mark Hotel.

    meghan markle in a black outfit

    (Picture: Getty Images)

    As the event was strictly private – and rightfully so – we don’t know what outfit Meghan wore to her shower. However we do know she looked super chic arriving at the venue in nude pumps, black jeans and a button-up jacquard coat (pictured above).

    Meghan Markle maternity clothes

    Naturally, during her first pregnancy which happened pre-pandemic in autumn 2018 to May 2019, the Duchess had many more official engagements to attend, and therefore many more occasions to show off her pregnancy style.

    It all started when the palace confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan were expecting, just as they touched down for their official tour of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Tonga, and Fiji in October 2018. The Duchess was only three months pregnant at the time, so was barely showing and wore her usual wardrobe, a mix of formal daytime and evening attire, as well as more relaxed floaty dresses.

    meghan markle wearing a white dress and prince harry wearing a navy suit in australia - meghan markle maternity clothes

    (Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)

    She also made sure to wear local designers as a nod to their hosts, such as this sleeveless white sheath dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, her first official outfit since announcing the pregnancy.

    Keep scrolling for more of Meghan Markle’s best maternity clothes.

    prince harry wears a blue shirt with beige trousers and meghan markle wears a black and white striped maxi dress with a necklace of flowers - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Ryan Pierse
    This is an image 1 of 18

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia – Day 4

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founder and co-founder of OneWave, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing at Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

    meghan markle wears a floor length blue evening gown with a cape and prince harry wears a black tuxedo with bow tie - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 2 of 18

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji – Day 1

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the State dinner on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

    meghan markle wears a long red dress with long sleeves and prince harry wears a light grey suit with tie - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 3 of 18

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Tonga – Day 1

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Official Arrival in Tonga on October 25, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    prince harry wears a black tuxedo and meghan markle wears a black dress with white beading on the bodice - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: GC Images
    This is an image 4 of 18

    The Royal Variety Performance 2018

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen leaving The Royal Variety Performance 2018 at London Palladium on November 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

    meghan markle wears a knitted burgungy dress with matching coat - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: GC Images
    This is an image 5 of 18

    The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the 'Together: Our Community' Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

    meghan markle wears a black velvet one shoulder maxi dress - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 6 of 18

    The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wears Givenchy on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

    kate middleton wears a burgundy coat and meghan markle wears a navy coat with matching hat - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 7 of 18

    Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

    The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas Day service in Sandringham in December 2018. (Image by Getty)

    meghan markle wears a floral midi dress with a grey coat - meghan markle maternity clothes
    This is an image 8 of 18

    The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Brinsworth House

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's at Brinsworth House on December 18, 2018 in Twickenham, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

    meghan markle wears a purple midi dress with a red coat - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 9 of 18

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart from Birkenhead Town Hall on January 14, 2019 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

    meghan markle wears a nude knee length dress with matching blazer - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: ©Karwai Tang
    This is an image 10 of 18

    The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after visiting The National Theatre on January 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

    prince harry wears a dark grey suit and meghan markle wears a white shirt with long black skirt - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: UK Press via Getty Images
    This is an image 11 of 18

    The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. Meghan wears Givenchy. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

    prince harry wears a navy suit and meghan marke wears a high neck cream dress with matching coat - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 12 of 18

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a gala performance Of “The Wider Earth”

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a gala performance of ^"The Wider Earth" at Natural History Museum on February 12, 2019 in London. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

    prince harry wears a grey suit, meghan markle wears a short red dress with cape - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
    This is an image 13 of 18

    GettyImages-1131729132

    Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive at Casablanca airport
    Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Morocco. (Photo by Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock (10117908be)

    prince harry wears a navy suit, meghan markle wears a cream evening gown with beaded sleeves - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 14 of 18

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco

    prince harry wears a grey suit, meghan markle wears a floaty blue dress - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 15 of 18

    The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco

    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during an audience at his residence on February 25, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

    prince harry wears a navy suit, meghan markle wears a gold embroidered midi dress with cream jacket coat - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 16 of 18

    Queen Elizabeth II Marks The Fiftieth Anniversary Of The Investiture Of The Prince of Wales

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

    meghan markle wears a short black and white dress with black cardigan - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 17 of 18

    The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women’s Day Panel Discussion

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a International Women's Day panel discussion at King's College London on March 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

    meghan markle wears a white and black print dress and pillbox hat, Prince Harry wears a dark suit - meghan markle maternity clothes
    Image credit: Getty Images
    This is an image 18 of 18

    Commonwealth Day 2019

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart the Commonwealth Service on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people and 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

