Kendall Jenner, Em Rata and Simone Ashley love this affordable Aussie fashion brand—and it's finally available in the UK
Chic styles from down under
No, this is not a drill: DISSH has touched down in the UK, meaning that us Brits can finally satisfy our style appetites for the Australian fashion brand without the need to stump up heavy customs and import fees. How? Well, the label launched exclusively at Selfridges earlier this week, so no more lusting after pieces from afar—now, you can order all your favourite styles directly from the department store’s website or shop in person at the IRL concession in the Oxford Street store.
For those who haven’t heard of DISSH before now, allow me to elaborate on why its arrival in the UK is such great news. Known for minimalist dresses and chic tailoring, DISSH is the (terribly-kept) secret behind the wardrobes of many of our favourite influencers and celebrities. Just last year, Kendall Jenner took to the beach wearing one of the brand's striped maxi dresses as a cover-up, paired with The Row sandals for the ultimate in off-duty model chic.
A post shared by DISSH (@dissh)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by DISSH (@dissh)
A photo posted by on
And Kendall’s not the only one with a penchant for DISSH, either. Emily Ratajkowski has been a fan of the brand for years, and recently wore the classic black Aria vest top in Cannes, while Simone Ashley was also spotted sporting the Jac midi skirt and trucker jacket for a minimalist, all-white look.
While not all of these celebrity-approved pieces have made their way to the UK quite yet, we're still seriously spoilt for choice when it comes to Selfridges' DISSH offering.
I’ve browsed the selection myself, and there’s everything from lightweight summer dresses to easy-to-wear co-ords and sleek waistcoats—all perfect for adding to your spring/summer wardrobe.
Snap them up now and you'll be able to boast that the celebs followed your lead when they undoubtedly start wearing them too…
The best pieces to shop from DISSH
Wear this striped co-ord as one look, or separately to create endless outfit combinations.
This polka dot dress will be perfect for warm-weather weddings.
Picture this chic, all-white set worn with contrasting black sandals on summer holidays.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
