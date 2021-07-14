A sweet behind the scenes video of Kate and Wills and Tom Cruise is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

This weekend however it was Kate and Wills who made headlines with their multiple appearances during the mega sporting weekend.

First, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the women’s tennis finals on Saturday at Wimbledon, presenting the gong to Ashleigh Barty. Then, Kate returned on the Sunday with her father Michael Middleton to watch the men’s tennis finals, seeing world number 1 Novak Djokovic pick up his sixth Wimbledon win.

Not long afterwards, Kate was spotted at Wembley to watch England compete in the Euros final, joined by Prince William and Prince George.

Their appearance made non-stop viral videos, with one circulating the web showing a sweet interaction between Kate and Wills and Tom Cruise, with all three beaming at each other in the royal box.

Another viral moment saw a rare royal display of affection as Prince George celebrated England’s first goal, hugging his parents excitedly.

The internet certainly seemed to approve.

Well, this is lovely.