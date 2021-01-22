Kate Middleton just gave a sneak peek into the Queen’s stylish private home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And we're here for it.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following the Sussex family’s exit from the royal family and their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It was their Norfolk location that made headlines once more this week as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in Zoom calls, but not from their home.

Kate Middleton got the world talking this week as she took part in a Zoom call from the Queen’s Sandringham house rather than Anmer Hall, giving the world a sneak peek into the Queen’s stylish home.

Judging by Kate’s backdrop, Sandringham House looks like it’s filled with big green plants, cool floral cushions and a lot of family photographs, including a sweet photo of Prince Louis and the Duchess gardening. And can we talk about that chic mint green sofa?!

It has since been reported that the Queen has lent Sandringham House to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to use as an office while she is away, so fingers crossed for more sneak peeks in the coming months.

Keep it coming, Cambridges!