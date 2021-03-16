The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reacted to Pippa Middleton’s exciting baby news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making non-stop headlines.

This week it was the Middleton family who got the world talking as they received some exciting news.

Kate’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton, was announced on Monday to have given birth to a baby girl.

And according to reports, they have already named their daughter, selecting the moniker Grace Elizabeth Jane.

A family source told HELLO! that Pippa gave birth on Monday 15 March at approximately 4.22am, weighing 6lbs 7oz.

‘Mother and baby are doing well,’ the family source reported via the publication. ‘She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made headlines today as a source close to them revealed that ‘The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news.’

Grace’s birth comes just weeks after the revelation that Pippa was pregnant.

Speculation around Pippa’s pregnancy started in December, something Carole confirmed this month in her cover interview for Good Housekeeping‘s April issue.

When asked about her hopes for the year ahead, Carole announced: ‘I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

She continued: ‘I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.’

Pippa, 37, and her husband James, 45, welcomed their first baby, Arthur, in 2018 at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital.

Huge congratulations to Pippa and James!