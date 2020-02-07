Kate Middleton made a very relatable confession backstage at the BAFTAs

We get you, Kate.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

And while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertain the public on the regular, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras.

This past week was no exception with everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis and the pressures now on them after Megxit. But it was their appearance at the BAFTAs that made the most news.

From Kate’s recycled dress and Brad Pitt making a Megxit joke in front of Prince William to the couple’s response to a hilarious fan compliment, the Cambridge couple were all anyone could talk about.

It was a relatable confession that Kate Middleton made backstage however that made the most news.

Explaining why she doesn’t get to watch all the latest films, Kate explained how being a parent really affects her movie watching

While the royal couple talked to Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward about how many films they all had to watch ahead of the BAFTA ceremony, Kate reportedly confessed: ’Having children is so bad for watching films!’

Royals – they’re just like us!