Blake Lively’s Met Gala outfits have an unusual common theme

Every year Blake Lively has delivered on the Met Gala theme, and she never fails to impress with her eccentric outfits for the annual fashion extravaganza.

This year the Gossip Girl actor nailed the Gilded Glamour theme for the evening, which was hosted by Anna Wintour and took place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Blake’s Versace gown certainly stole the show – aside from the shock proposal on the red carpet – and for more reasons than one.

The 34-year-old actor’s dress changed colour, yes, you read that right. Her ensemble appeared to be rose and copper tones when she first made her way up the iconic stairs of the Met Ball with Ryan Reynolds. But, after undoing the bow at the back, the design transformed into a completely different dress, with blue and copper tones, which was said to replicate the Statue of Liberty’s oxidation over the years.

Blake has revealed the design was also a tribute to other New York landmarks; the celestial map emblazoned on her train was a nod to the zodiac constellations printed on the ceiling of Grand Central Station, while the embellished detailing symbolised the iconic Empire State building.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the look, Blake said: “I looked at New York City architecture for this event, and I loved the copper patinas. I asked Versace if we could do it and they said, ‘Oh god, OK, let’s try!’ And we did.”

She told a separate E! News reporter: “This is architecture from the Empire State Building. It [has] lots of little references to New York City”, referencing the embellished detailing on the designer gown.

However, there was something else.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed Blake appears to co-ordinate her Met Gala dress to the carpet. Sounds bizarre, but there is method in the magic – just look closely.

This year the carpet paving the way for the A-list guest list was red, white and blue – similar to Blake’s gown.

But that was not the first time The Shallows star’s outfit blended in with the floor.

Cast your mind back to 2018 when Blake slipped into the burgundy red and gold design, which reportedly took over 600 hours to make, that she accessorised with a gold tiara.

Look closely and you will notice the carpet is also cream with Merlot red pattern, while the steps have a neutral geometric print, which looks very similar to the detail on her gown, as well as the colours on Blake’s dress.

In 2017 Blake relied on Versace once again and stunned in a figure hugging gold embellished dress with a blue feathered hem and train detail.

Yes, you guessed it, that year the carpet was also cream and blue.

Go back even further to 2016, when the theme for the annual event was Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology, Blake wowed in a soft pink Burberry dress, with a matching sheer cape attached to the ethereal creation, which had contrasting red floral detailing on the trim.

The same year the carpet was a red, pink and cream printed design.

Is this planned? We don’t know. But we are here for it, and applaud Blake, as well as the designers, for the attention to detail – even if it isn’t intentional.