The grand reveal was hidden underneath her bow...

Actor Blake Lively never fails to deliver a fashion serve and she came through at the 2022 Met Gala, opting for a sweeping rose gold gown with an embellished bustier. Paired with evening gloves and a tiara (as you do), a gigantic bow at her waist hid a fashionable surprise which was unveiled on the Met’s carpet.

In a video posted by Variety, a number of assistants stepped on the red carpet to help with the big reveal. As with Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X at previous Met Galas, her Atelier Versace dress transformed as the bow was untied resulting in one of this year’s most exciting moments.

Hiding underneath the bow was another train of her dress, which transformed the entire thing into a Tiffany blue and rose gold ballgown. Her pink gloves were also removed to reveal another set of evening gloves underneath, which matched the hue of her colour-changing dress.

Lively is one of this year’s co-chair’s of the Met Gala, alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds who attended in a crisp suit paired with a white bowtie and pocket scarf. Actor Regina King and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda are also co-chairs, alongside honorary chairs Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri of Instagram.

Each year, the event is held to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and is themed around one of its current exhibitions. The 2022 Met Gala theme is a continuation on 2021’s, as the Costume Institute is holding its second exhibition on American fashion titled: In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Last year’s event was themed around its first part called In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Guests are still currently arriving at the Met Gala, with stars such as Vanessa Hudgens, TikTok star Emma Chamberlain, Tommy Dorfman and more seen on the red carpet. Stay tuned to our coverage for more and check out our best dressed list for the most amazing arrivals so far.