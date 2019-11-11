Everything you need to know about this year's Gala

On Monday 4th May 2020, New York’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art will throw open its doors and lay down its red carpet for the 2020 MET Gala – but what’s it all about?

Here’s what you need to know about the most glamorous event on the annual fashion calendar…

What is the Met Gala 2020 theme?

It’s official, this theme has been revealed, and while last year’s theme was a little confusing for some (Camp: Notes on Fashion), it’s nothing compared to the 2020 one. If you thought camp was a hard one to express – though Lady Gaga gave it a good go on the red carpet – try this one: time.

About Time: Fashion and Duration will mark the Met’s 150th anniversary, and will be partly inspired by Virginia Woolf and the theories of the early-20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson. The exhibition will feature 160 pieces of women’s clothing from the past 150 years.

With such a broad theme, I think we can expect red carpet homages to the various fashion decades, from the 1920s to now, which could translate into anything from flapper dresses to corsets and bandage dresses, so it should be a fun one.

When is the Met Ball 2020?

The Met Ball falls the first Monday of May every year, which in 2020 will be Monday 4th May.

Who will host the Met Gala 2020?

Anna Wintour has been the chair of the event since 1995, and for 2020, she will be be co-chaired by Oscar-winning actresses Emma Stone and Meryl Streep, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of Louis Vuitton. What. A. Line. Up.

Guests are expected to dress in keeping with said theme

The designers, editors and celebrities who attend are all supposed to choose their outfit in accordance with the theme of the year’s exhibit. This has seen some incredible successes over the years (we’re looking at you, Sarah Jessica Parker in tartan McQueen, 2006) but also some more, shall we say, fancy dress ensembles…

Cam Met Gala guests bring dates?

The MET Ball is a great place to be if you’re in a really, really ridiculously good-looking couple. Gigi and Zayn (RIP), Beyonce and Jay Z, Blake and Ryan – every A-list couple gets dressed up to go. And if you haven’t got a hot date? You become a muse and hang off the arm of your favourite designer, naturally.

It used to be called the Costume Institute Gala

Fun fashion fact for you there. The gala’s been going since 1946, which makes this year’s party the 72nd annual event. How will the fashion elite celebrate? With bolder hairdos, flashier jewels and even more enormous couture ensembles than ever before, we’d guess.

Met Gala themes over the years

1995: Haute Couture

1996: Christian Dior

1997: Gianni Versace

1998: Cubism and Fashion

1999: Rock Style

2000: No gala presented

2001: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

2003: Goddess: The Classical Mode

2004: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

2005: The House of Chanel

2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

2007: Poiret: King of Fashion 2008: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

2009: The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion

2010: American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture

2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion

2015: China: Through the Looking Glass

2016: Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology

2017: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between

2018: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

2019: Camp: Notes on Fashion