The Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Feud Rumours Have Just Ramped Up Again This Week

Blake Lively has endured a turbulent year, following the release of Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us.

And from her ongoing legal battle with director and co-star Justin Baldoni, to reports of a fallout with close friend Taylor Swift amid her implication in the case, the 37-year-old actress has made non-stop headlines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a different reported fallout that got the world talking this week, as rumours around a Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick feud resurfaced.

The two actors star in the popular A Simple Favor franchise, releasing their second film, Another Simple Favor, in March this year.

However, the release of the highly-anticipated film was plagued with reports of a fallout between Lively and Kendrick, with some even speculating that the release date had been pushed back as a result.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

Sources shut down the speculation at the time, insisting that there was "no drama or rift" and that the co-stars were looking forward to promoting the film together.

This was then echoed by the film's director Paul Feig, who also weighed in on the rumours, shutting down speculation that the project had been "shelved" due to the "fallout".

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This is total BS. Sorry," Feig explained in a social media statement. "The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days. The movie is awesome, and Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances."

A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios) A photo posted by on

However, this week, the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick feud rumours ramped up once more, after Another Simple Favor actor Henry Golding gave a revealing interview on Watch What Happens Live.

During his recent appearance on the show, Golding was asked by host Andy Cohen to either agree or disagree with a list of statements.

One of them centred around cast fallouts, with Cohen asking if there's "usually at least a little big of truth" to rumours of feuds between co-stars.

Golding confirmed that he agreed, and when Cohen responded, "Says one of the stars of A Simple Favor!", Golding joked: "I don’t know what you’re talking about."

Well, that's interesting.

Another Simple Favor is available to watch on Prime Video.