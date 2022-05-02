Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Thank the style gods, the Met Gala red carpet was a serious serve...

It’s that time again: the return of the Met Gala red carpet – arguably, the most stylish one in the game. The first Monday in May, a date firmly imprinted on the fashion world’s calendar, is the biggest night for fashion. After last year’s event, expectations were high for the Met Gala 2022, and we can gladly confirm that when it came to the style stakes, it did not disappoint.

The event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and always has a different theme, based on a current exhibition at the Met. Each year, a different set of co-chairs are appointed to help host and this year’s hosts are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, alongside honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri of Instagram and Anna Wintour.

The guest list this year was one of the best, and even though sadly, Zendaya skipped this year’s event, everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Emma Stone and TikTok star Emma Chamberlain in attendance. So naturally, there were plenty of style moments to make up for it.

What was the Met Gala 2022 theme?

This year’s theme was, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a continuation of last year’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Both exhibitions will be on show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art until 5th September 2022.

The best Met Gala red carpet moments