This is how Anna Wintour plans for the Met Gala

Despite the coronavirus pandemic interruption, the 2022 Met Gala is bigger and better than ever before – just look at the Met Gala red carpet – and it is all thanks to Anna Wintour.

It has been the centre of conversation for months, and will continue to be so for even longer, but not just by viewers, guests, the fashion and beauty business, but the organiser too.

It has been reported Anna, 72, has a “militant” schedule when it comes to planning the Met Gala, which marks the opening of New York’s Costume Institue’s Annual Fashion Exhibition.

Anna plans the annual fashion bash, which she has been hosting for 30 years, months in advance, and holds regular meetings to ensure everything goes to plan on the day.

Author Amy Odell, who is set to release Anna: The Biography, released a snippet of her book to Time magazine, in which she details exactly what goes on in the run-up to the hotly anticipated event after speaking with staff at the Met, and others who have worked with Anna.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff previously planned the Met Gala before her successor took over, which is detailed in Amy’s book, and described Anna’s approach as “militant”.

While a separate staff member revealed Anna starts planning the next year in the autumn, and meetings are held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art every four to six weeks to ensure the event is perfect.

It has also been alleged Anna doesn’t learn the Met staff’s names. Amy wrote: “Her directives have often been so absurd the Met team just laughs them off.”

There have also been claims Anna has changed the museum’s displays, and in particular requested for the historical Roman Egyptian Temple of Dendur, which was built in 15 B.C. to be covered over as it didn’t meet her aesthetic.

It’s safe to say this year’s exhibition was overhauled, even though she couldn’t attend, Rihanna received a Met Gala honour in the form of a statue of herself showcasing her baby bump.

Anna’s other stipulation is that she knows every single detail, which you would expect from the organiser.

Prior to the event, Anna needs the precise time each guest will be arriving and will meet with every guest for 20 seconds on the top of the staircase after photos are taken on the red carpet at the New York landmark before they are welcomed inside.

This year’s theme followed the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a continuation of last year’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and everyone put their own spin on it; Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress and Lily James went full glam

Guests included Hailey Bieber, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, as well as Kim Kardashian, and almost her entire family as Khloe Kardashian – who has previously been snubbed from the event – was invited.