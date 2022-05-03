Who got engaged at the Met Gala 2022? We have all the details

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Met Gala 2022 was back bigger and better than ever before, and it’s not solely down to the glitz and glamour of the impressive red carpet fashion.

It’s not even the fact that some celebrities made their first Met Gala appearance – we’re looking at you Khloe Kardashian.

It’s better.

The Commissioner of New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs, Laurie Cumbo, 47, and partner Bobby Digi Olisa – who was the former New York State Assembly Candidate – got engaged. On the red carpet.

All eyes were on the couple when Bobby got down on one knee, while Laurie was heading up the steps at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on 2 May.

As soon as Laurie gave her answer the future husband and wife embraced each other in the most precious moment of the evening – in our opinion.

The special moment stopped many in their tracks, including Laurie who had no idea her fiancé would pop the question there or then.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Laurie said: “I didn’t know it was going to happen tonight. We’ve been talking about it. We’ve been through so much and this is such an honour and this is such a blessing.”

The moment felt all the more special for Laurie who feels her life has come full circle.

She continued: “I was an intern here when I was 15 and came to the Met Gala. Now I’m coming back with my now-husband as the commissioner for the Department of Cultural Affairs.”

Bobby and Laurie are not the only couple to get engaged at The Met Gala, as rapper 2 Chainz popped the question to Kesha Ward in 2018, while 14 years prior, back in 2004, Donald Trump and wife Melania got engaged.

We wonder who will be taking the next step in their relationship at the Met Gala next year.

We also can’t help but wonder if the proposal plans were in host Anna Wintour’s meticulous plan, as she maps out every single detail of the Met Gala months in advance of the annual celebration, which falls on the first Monday in May every year.