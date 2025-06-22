Blake Lively’s Surprise Revelation About Parenting Is Going Viral
Blake Lively has been front and centre in 2025. And from the high profile It Ends With Us drama to her ongoing legal battle with former co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, she has been the subject of non-stop headlines.
Amid the ongoing legal battle, with a trial officially set for March 2026, Lively has been keeping a low profile - prioritising her time with her family and friends. Particularly her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their four children, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5 and Olin, 2.
This week, Lively made a rare comment about her family life, as she opened up to Delish about one particular parenting truth - and it's extremely relatable.
"I always was like, 'I’m gonna be the parent that’s gonna make one meal, and you’re gonna get what you get, and they’re gonna love it, [but] they have such different palates," Lively recalled to the publication. "Can you guys just agree on one thing so I can make one thing?
"I do really love to cook so I do end up making different things for different kids," Lively later admitted. "Their palates change. They try a lot when they’re little, and then they just wanna go into beige foods. There’s that period. And then they start trying things again. Even my palate changes so much. It’s fun. I love cooking."
Lively has spoken out earlier this year about the importance of family, crediting her children as her "lifeline" over the past turbulent year.
"It’s no surprise, I have had a pretty intense year," she explained during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, while promoting 2025 film Another Simple Favor. "And they’re just my lifeline.
"No matter what day I am having, I have to be Disneyland every day for them, and so it's the best."
Well, that's that.
We will continue to update this story.
