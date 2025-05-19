Gigi Hadid Is Now Being Brought Into the Blake Lively and Taylor Swift ‘Fall Out’

Blake Lively has been front and centre in 2025, with the actress locked in an ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Lively, 37, took legal action against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni, 41, has denied the allegations, and filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit in response.

With a trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios officially set for March 2026, the actress has been keeping a lower profile than usual - missing major events including the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes and the Met Gala this year.

However, despite her move to stay out of the spotlight, Lively’s name has remained in the headlines, with updates around the ongoing lawsuit going viral.

Most recently, this has involved her friendships, with longtime friend Taylor Swift implicated in the legal battle by Baldoni’s team for being one of her "most trusted partners."

Swift has been subpoenaed and summoned to court as part of the ongoing legal battle - a move that has been criticised by both Swift and Lively’s representatives.

And as the duo has been hit by an intense media storm, sources have reported that Lively and Swift’s "friendship has halted."

"Taylor wants no part in this drama," a source reported to PEOPLE. "[They are] taking some space," another insider explained to the publication, but making sure to emphasises that they are "not no longer friends."

Now, according to sources, model Gigi Hadid has become involved in the "fall out", with Hadid being a close friend of both Lively and Swift.

"Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor and stands by her," a source recently explained to Us Weekly. "She has been a very loyal friend to Taylor, and they have been best friends for a decade now."

"As Taylor has started to distance herself from Blake, Gigi has done the same," the source continued, stressing that Hadid "hasn’t necessarily chosen sides".

“The shift wasn’t abrupt, but gradual and organic change in dynamics,” she continued. “They haven’t been in touch much this year and it does have everything to do with the lawsuit.”

We will continue to update this story.