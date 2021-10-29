Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The singer has denied the claims.

In celebrity news today, it’s been reported that former One Direction star Zayn Malik and model girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, have split after six years together.

The couple have a 13-month-old daughter together named Khai.

It’s been claimed that he ‘struck’ her mother, Yolanda Hadid. The singer has firmly denied the accusation.

She claims that he lashed out during a recent argument.

Sources are sharing that the pair have split but are focusing on co-parenting their daughter.

People reports that several sources have confirmed the couple are no longer together, with one source saying: ‘They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.’

A representative for Gigi has said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

The couple started dating back in 2015, and split up a few times before getting back together at the end of 2019.

Zayn, 28, and Gigi, 26, welcomed Khai in September 2020. They’ve kept the little one fairly private, choosing not to reveal her face on social media and only sharing her name at the beginning of 2021.

TMZ reported yesterday that Yolanda, who is 57, is “seriously considering filing a police report” after Zayn “struck” her.

No police report has been filed as of yet.

Zayn’s initial statement read: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising for an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press.”

The singer concluded: “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

He later issued a further statement specifically addressing the claims that he ‘struck’ Yolanda, saying: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”