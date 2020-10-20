Yolanda Hadid just shared a snap of Zayn and Gigi’s baby and it’s adorable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As she reveals she's 'loving every minute' of being a new Grandma

It’s no news that celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child into the world last month.

The singer and model shared the exciting news on their Instagram platforms, where 25-year-old Gigi said: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Sharing a separate post, this time with a photo of her hand in his, Zayn gushed: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️ to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x”

Gigi’s mum, Yolanda, took to Instagram last night to share a little about the new addition to the family. She also thanked her daughter and son-in-law for making her a Grandma for the first time.

She shared an adorable picture of the baby’s tiny hand yesterday. The caption read: “❤️ My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above….. Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it.”

They were quick to announce that their baby girl had been born. Interestingly, they’ve kept the name and pretty much everything else about the newborn under wraps. There have been no solo photos of the baby, no family shots–and no confirmation of the name, as of yet.

They did share a snap from their first date night since the birth. Other than that, they’re keeping their little girl away from the public eye.

Hats off to the couple. It’s a solid reminder, in a world of Instagram selfies and vlogs, that some things, at least, are yours to keep to yourself for a little while.