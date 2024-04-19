Taylor Swift has officially dropped her highly-anticipated studio album, The Tortured Poets Department - surprising fans the world over when she released 15 additional songs two hours later, making it a double album.

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," Swift posted as the album dropped.

"This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

The highly-anticipated (two part) album features a total of 31 new tracks from our girl Tay, and as Swifties have been predicting, there's a lot of Easter eggs and high profile name references to unpick.

From Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy, to Travis Kelce and Kim Kardashian, here are the high profile names thought to be referenced in Swift's new lyrics, and what it all means...

Joe Alwyn

Swift's ex boyfriend Joe Alwyn was expected by fans to be the focus of the new album, with speculation that the name "The Tortured Poets Department" was inspired by Alwyn's group chat with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, named "The Tortured Man Club".

In fact, the British actor, who Swift dated from 2017 to 2023, is thought to only have been reference a few times in the album, with the former couple being notoriously private.

The new song that Swifties believe is about Alwyn however is 'So Long, London', thought to be a nod to Alwyn's hometown, where Swift herself lived for a lot of their relationship. The song lyrics also feature references to "the house by the Heath", the location of Alwyn and Swift's former Hampstead base. And given the fact that her 2019 hit 'London Boy' is largely accepted to be about Alwyn, the theories would make a lot of sense.

But while the former couple is reported to have parted amicably, the lyrics focus on heartbreak, with 'So Long, London' dubbed by fans the saddest track on the new album.

"And you say I abandoned the ship, but I was going down with it," read the lyrics. "My white-knuckle dyin' grip, holding tight to your quiet resentment. And my friends said it isn't right to be scared, every day of a love affair. Every breath feels like rarest air, when you're not sure if he wants to be there."

They continue: "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waitin' for the proof. You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days. And I'm just getting color back into my face. I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place."

Matty Healy

Matty Healy is thought by Swifties to be the actual focus of The Tortured Poets Department, with new songs 'Down Bad', 'But Daddy I Love Him', 'I Can Fix Him (No Really, I Can)' and 'Fortnight' thought to be about The 1975 frontman.

The former couple reportedly dated for just a few months in 2023, following Swift's split from Joe Alwyn. And after prompting a social media frenzy, the musicians' rumoured relationship is reported to have ended quickly.

The release of Swift's new album however would suggest that the relationship was more serious than initially thought, with four tracks thought to be dedicated to the short-lived romance.

"They shake their heads saying, 'God, help her' when I tell 'em he's my man but your good Lord doesn't need to lift a finger. I can fix him, no, really, I can," read the lyrics on new song 'I can Fix Him (No Really I can)'. This is thought to be a reference to Healy's controversial reputation, with the musician making problematic remarks in the past, and Swift criticised at the time by some for her affiliation with him.

This is also thought to be the inspiration behind new track 'But Daddy I Love Him', with the lyrics reading: "Stay away from her' the saboteurs protested too much. Lord knows the words we never heard just screeching tires of true love... No I'm not coming to my senses, I know it's crazy but he's the one I want".

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is the surprise entry into speculated references in The Tortured Poets Department, but the Swifties are convinced.

The 43-year-old reality star is thought to have had a long-standing feud with Swift, by extension of her ex husband Kanye West. The rapper has publicly feuded with Swift since he famously stormed the stage during her 2009 acceptance speech to state the Beyoncé should have won. And in the years since, there have been multiple scandals between the two sides. Most famously, Kardashian released a phone conversation between Swift and West, after Swift called out his lyrics about her: “Me and Taylor still might have sex. I made that bitch famous.”

Now, fans believe that a song from The Tortured Poets Department is about Kardashian, with Swifties finding references in the new track, 'thanK you aIMee'.

The first reference is of course the song's title, with only the letters 'KIM' capitalised - a move Swift has used in the past to send hidden messages.

Not to mention, the lyrics, reading: "And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singing' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Travis Kelce

Swifties are convinced that Taylor's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, just got his first TS song written about him, speculating that the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end inspired the track 'The Alchemy'.

"Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads" read the already viral lyrics, thought to be a reference to Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. "They said there was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league. Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me."

"So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team," the chorus continues, making obvious references to American football. "Baby I'm the one to be. 'Cause the sign on your heart said it's still reserved for me. Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?"

Swift has been dating Travis Kelce since 2023, making multiple appearances at his Kansas City Chief games, even watching him win the 2024 Super Bowl. And after a break from the cameras, the couple are back in the spotlight, attending Coachella last weekend, and even rumoured to be attending the 2024 Met Gala together next month.

The Tortured Poets Department double album is out now.